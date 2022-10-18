Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Price Performance

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Safestore has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.