Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Lowered to €85.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.44 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 205.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 170.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

