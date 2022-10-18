Scotiabank Comments on CAE Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.05.

CAE Price Performance

TSE CAE opened at C$23.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for CAE (TSE:CAE)

