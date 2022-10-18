Scotiabank Comments on CAE Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.05.

TSE CAE opened at C$23.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

