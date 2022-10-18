SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,434 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

VZ stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

