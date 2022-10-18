SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

