Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

ST stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

