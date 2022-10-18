ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $501.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $495.00 to $501.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.69.

NOW opened at $348.61 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average of $457.25.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 406,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

