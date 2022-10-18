SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,515 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Gravity worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GRVY stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $319.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

