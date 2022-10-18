SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

