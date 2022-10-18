SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,867 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

