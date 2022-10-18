SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 248,870 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Kyndryl worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

