SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 95,223 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.