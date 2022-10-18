SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 326.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of Health Catalyst worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. HHR Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.