SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

SRC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 157.74%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

