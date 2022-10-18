SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

