SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Newmont by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,075,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 836,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

