SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 981,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,045 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 390,641 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $421.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYZN. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

