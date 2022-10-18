SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $741.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.32. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $14.34.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.