SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

