SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

