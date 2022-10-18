SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.