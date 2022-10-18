SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,838 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

WBS opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

