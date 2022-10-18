SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 29,264 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after acquiring an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,144,000 after acquiring an additional 237,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

