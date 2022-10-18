SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,239 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

ENTG stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

