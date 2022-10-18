SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,121,000 after buying an additional 237,697 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.2 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

