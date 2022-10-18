SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,965 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 179,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

