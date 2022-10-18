SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,268 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 353.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

