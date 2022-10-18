Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Grows By 7.1%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $6.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,099,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

