Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Decreases By 12.4%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $403.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $481.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. Research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
