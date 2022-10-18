Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Grows By 17.5%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYLS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.