Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Grows By 17.5%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 56,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

