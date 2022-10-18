Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Rises By 17.4%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Groupe Gorgé Price Performance

OTCMKTS GGRGF opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Groupe Gorgé has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of drones and systems, engineering and protection systems, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Drones and Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

