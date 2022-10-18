Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Rises By 17.4%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Groupe Gorgé Price Performance
OTCMKTS GGRGF opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Groupe Gorgé has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.
About Groupe Gorgé
