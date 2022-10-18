Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Expands By 14.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of IEUS opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

