Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Rises By 9.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IJT opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.