Short Interest in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expands By 28.0%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

