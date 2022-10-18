Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Expands By 31.9%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.