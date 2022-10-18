Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Drops By 15.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

