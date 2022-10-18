Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

