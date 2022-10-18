Simmons Bank Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $316.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

