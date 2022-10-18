Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $41,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

