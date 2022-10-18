Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

