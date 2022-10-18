Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,003 ($12.12) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 985 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,006.00.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Smith & Nephew

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

