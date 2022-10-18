Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sono-Tek in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

