Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,308 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

