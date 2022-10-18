SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 315 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 197.45 ($2.39) on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

