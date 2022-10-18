SSR Mining Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at $13.59 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $42,169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 173.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 1,484,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $19,967,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.