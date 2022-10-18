STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $88.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.44.

STAA opened at $71.85 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

