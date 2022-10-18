Stifel Firstegy Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.05.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,095.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

