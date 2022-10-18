Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $11.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $441.42 million, a PE ratio of -275.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

