Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $40.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $38.54 on Friday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,180,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.