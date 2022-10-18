Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $85.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

