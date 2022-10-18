Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Shares of PM opened at $85.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

